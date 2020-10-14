Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 39,339 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 991,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 107,538 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,954,000 after purchasing an additional 164,193 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REXR opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.46, a P/E/G ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.48.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.22 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 69.92%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

