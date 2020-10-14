Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,426 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waters were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 14.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Waters by 821.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WAT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.22.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Ian King sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.44, for a total transaction of $2,621,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WAT stock opened at $216.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.89. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.63. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

