Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $378,000 Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,516 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after acquiring an additional 179,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 134.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,718,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,849,000 after purchasing an additional 984,331 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,668,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,086,000 after purchasing an additional 294,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $120,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 985,417 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $112,298,000 after buying an additional 29,775 shares during the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.78.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 58,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $6,458,155.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,803 shares in the company, valued at $14,024,411.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $117.14 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $73.02 and a 12 month high of $131.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.79 and a 200-day moving average of $111.09.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

