Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 341 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

Shares of TDOC opened at $231.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.63 and its 200 day moving average is $193.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of -181.09 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total transaction of $556,617.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,975.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $145,617.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,771.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,295 shares of company stock worth $19,325,547. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

