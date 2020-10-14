Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Bought by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 732,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after buying an additional 45,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equity Commonwealth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:EQC opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $35.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 133.84, a quick ratio of 133.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 560.80% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $16.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $2.50.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.