Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $152,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $219,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $43.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.72. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FR. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TD Securities cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Industrial Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

