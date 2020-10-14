Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 11,059 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 76.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,594,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,955,862,000 after buying an additional 1,347,436 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,338,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,321,000 after acquiring an additional 177,932 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in DTE Energy by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,167,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,406 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,602,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,259,000 after acquiring an additional 99,837 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $137,808,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $119.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.45. DTE Energy Co has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 10.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

