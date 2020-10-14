Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LSI. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the first quarter worth $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Life Storage by 26,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upgraded Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

LSI opened at $114.82 on Wednesday. Life Storage Inc has a 12 month low of $67.31 and a 12 month high of $119.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.63). Life Storage had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 43.67%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.16%.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.