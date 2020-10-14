Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 40,246 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 83.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 40,246 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 471.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 8,484.6% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.90%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

