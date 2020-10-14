Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,246 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,464,000. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,078,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $80.06 and a 1-year high of $130.98. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.80.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.21% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.24.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

