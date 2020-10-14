Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Makes New Investment in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 518.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after buying an additional 9,434,623 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355,765 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Crowdstrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,581,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 163.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,191,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of Crowdstrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $1,487,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 205,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $20,317,775.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 976,562 shares of company stock valued at $117,307,424. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Crowdstrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.17.

Crowdstrike stock opened at $152.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.96 and a beta of 1.03. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $153.63.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. Crowdstrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crowdstrike

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc provides cloud-delivered endpoint protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence, the CrowdStrike Falcon(R) platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network. CrowdStrike Holdings Inc is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Read More: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.