Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 64.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,819 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in VMware were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 6,773.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in VMware by 85.2% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 300 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in VMware by 931.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 423 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 6,700.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 476 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total transaction of $95,079.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,183,395.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 14,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total value of $2,051,177.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,027 shares in the company, valued at $17,179,782.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,530 shares of company stock worth $8,548,126 over the last three months. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on VMware from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on VMware in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.17.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $155.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $173.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

