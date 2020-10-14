Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 39.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 294.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,182,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $334,847,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ciena by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,619,000 after buying an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 45.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,423,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,672,941 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $144,767,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,625,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,645 shares of company stock worth $5,500,743. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.62.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.06. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $61.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

