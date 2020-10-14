Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 116,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 24,750 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $1,557,638.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,015.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,852,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,920 shares of company stock worth $29,303,934 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Shares of CHWY opened at $66.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.56 and a beta of -0.05. Chewy Inc has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.86.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy Inc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

