Comparing American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) & Tribune Publishing (OTCMKTS:TPCO)

American Community Newspapers (OTCMKTS:ACNI) and Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get American Community Newspapers alerts:

American Community Newspapers has a beta of 2.86, indicating that its stock price is 186% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tribune Publishing has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Community Newspapers and Tribune Publishing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A Tribune Publishing -7.20% -12.81% -6.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Tribune Publishing shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Tribune Publishing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American Community Newspapers and Tribune Publishing’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Community Newspapers N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tribune Publishing $983.15 million 0.47 -$30.59 million ($0.37) -34.22

American Community Newspapers has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tribune Publishing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Community Newspapers and Tribune Publishing, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Community Newspapers 0 0 0 0 N/A Tribune Publishing 1 0 1 0 2.00

Tribune Publishing has a consensus target price of $11.50, indicating a potential downside of 9.16%. Given Tribune Publishing’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tribune Publishing is more favorable than American Community Newspapers.

Summary

Tribune Publishing beats American Community Newspapers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Community Newspapers

American Community Newspapers Inc. publishes community newspapers. The company was formerly known as Lionheart Newspapers, LLC and changed its name to American Community Newspapers Inc. in November 2002. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Addison, Texas.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses. In addition, it offers TCA, a syndication and licensing business that provides daily news service and syndicated premium content to approximately 2,000 media and digital information publishers. The company was formerly known as tronc, Inc. and changed its name to Tribune Publishing Company in October 2018. Tribune Publishing Company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for American Community Newspapers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Community Newspapers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.