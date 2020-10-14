Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Takes Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth about $906,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 314,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after purchasing an additional 91,378 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 57.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,107,372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $75,729,000 after buying an additional 1,136,696 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 18.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 130,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after buying an additional 20,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:BWA opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $46.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.73.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.33. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BorgWarner from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

In related news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $122,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,330.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,716. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

