Global Retirement Partners LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,872,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 82.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 551,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,943,000 after buying an additional 249,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,415,000 after buying an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $5,190,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,331,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,534,000 after buying an additional 225,261 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

Shares of ITB stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $45.58.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Article: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.