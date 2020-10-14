Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2020

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF stock opened at $52.58 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $52.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.95.

