Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $29,000 in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 423 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in MAXIMUS by 237.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in MAXIMUS in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MAXIMUS by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MAXIMUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of MAXIMUS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of MAXIMUS from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of MAXIMUS from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

NYSE MMS opened at $68.91 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.93. MAXIMUS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

MAXIMUS (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The health services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $901.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.31 million. MAXIMUS had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MAXIMUS, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. MAXIMUS’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

In other news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 23,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $1,594,158.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $884,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,122 shares of company stock worth $5,394,762 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS

MAXIMUS, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Health and Human Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Health and Human Services segment offers various BPS, appeals, and assessments for state, provincial, and national government programs, including Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program, Affordable Care Act, Health Insurance British Columbia, Health Assessment Advisory Service contract, and Preadmission Screening and Resident Reviews.

