Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 93.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,084,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,580,000 after buying an additional 286,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,714,000 after purchasing an additional 35,729 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,294,000 after buying an additional 224,956 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,268,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,989,000 after buying an additional 881,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,830,000 after buying an additional 784,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,595.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Sprague sold 4,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $178,412.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,973.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. 140166 upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.02 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.39) by ($0.15). Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

