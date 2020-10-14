FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.0% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 9,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $108.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.41. FMC Co. has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.25.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

