Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Proofpoint by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,342,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,642,000 after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $205,075,000 after buying an additional 160,994 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,692,000 after buying an additional 412,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,153,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,182,000 after buying an additional 157,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,149,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,764,000 after buying an additional 315,951 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFPT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Proofpoint from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.06.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,718 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $190,526.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,032,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,466,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,218 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,826 in the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFPT opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.47 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. Proofpoint Inc has a 12 month low of $83.81 and a 12 month high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $258.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.95 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.