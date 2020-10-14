Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $34,000 Stock Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth approximately $481,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 95.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 497,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,688,000 after acquiring an additional 243,565 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 58.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. 31.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $187.62 on Wednesday. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $197.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,345.25 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.04.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beyond Meat from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Beyond Meat from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.73.

In other Beyond Meat news, CFO Mark Joseph Nelson sold 71,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $9,498,887.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,152,726.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Seth Goldman sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $5,557,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 264,187 shares of company stock worth $36,897,103. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

