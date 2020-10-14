Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,716,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 124,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,920,000 after acquiring an additional 25,188 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,843,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,002,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $223.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $135.78 and a one year high of $225.22.

