ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 237.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 2,477 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.45, for a total transaction of $776,415.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,216.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total value of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,207 shares of company stock worth $1,640,301 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $351.31 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $355.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.56.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 26.17%. The business had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Cfra upgraded ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.62.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

