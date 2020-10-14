Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 139 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,643,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 3,704.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,879,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751,216 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,395,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,086,000 after acquiring an additional 583,975 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 251.6% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,165,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,941,000 after acquiring an additional 834,277 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,807,000 after acquiring an additional 60,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE opened at $83.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.50 and a 200-day moving average of $79.14. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.83 and a 52 week high of $96.74.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.35. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LITE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $328,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 18,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $1,604,549.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,817. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,037 shares of company stock valued at $6,866,739 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.