Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ABIOMED in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ABIOMED by 331.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of ABIOMED during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $152.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of ABIOMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. OTR Global raised shares of ABIOMED to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of ABIOMED from $335.00 to $280.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.40.

Shares of ABMD opened at $276.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.17. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $319.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.70.

ABIOMED (NASDAQ:ABMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.12 million. ABIOMED had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 16.17%. ABIOMED’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ABIOMED, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ABIOMED news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 750 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total value of $233,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,579,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 2,000 shares of ABIOMED stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total value of $606,820.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock worth $31,752,813. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

