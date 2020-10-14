Global Retirement Partners LLC Takes $40,000 Position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 33.8% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 40.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 57.7% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 39,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 14,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $333.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 42.60% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business had revenue of $251.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.14 million.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

