Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 443 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,914,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $1,339,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 710.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 51,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,317 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,023 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $149,242,000 after purchasing an additional 508,475 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.99 and a 200-day moving average of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

