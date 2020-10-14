Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 747 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 280,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 24,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

VIAC stock opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $43.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.85.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

