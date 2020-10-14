Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 2,660 Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 61.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 48.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 433,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,045,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,779,000 after buying an additional 194,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.43. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.70.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

