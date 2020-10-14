Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCAU. State Street Corp increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 148.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 114,834 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after buying an additional 157,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 16.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 655,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 90,514 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.0% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.73.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $1.33. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles’s revenue was down 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products and production systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Free Trade Agreement, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, Maserati, and Components.

