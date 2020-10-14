Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $860,000 Position in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $76.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. HSBC cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.