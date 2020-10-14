Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,210 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 37,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 21,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 44,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 225,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.42.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.50. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.93, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.