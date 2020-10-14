Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $914,000 Position in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 305,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 23,730 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 57.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 145,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD stock opened at $84.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.06. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $98.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $12.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. BOCOM International cut Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $71.00 to $85.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.