Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in WPP were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WPP. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WPP by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of WPP by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of WPP by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of WPP by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 28,013 shares during the last quarter. 3.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of WPP in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. Wpp Plc has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.45%.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

