Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $6,042,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 142.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 168.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $90.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.30. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $91.36.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDAY shares. CIBC lowered Ceridian HCM from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Kitching sold 23,777 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $1,997,268.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $356,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,428.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,751,124 shares of company stock worth $559,823,424 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

