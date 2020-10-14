James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in James Hardie Industries during the first quarter worth $130,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in James Hardie Industries by 30.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 893.1% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in James Hardie Industries by 64.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JHX opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average is $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78 and a beta of 1.19.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Europe. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research and Development segments.

