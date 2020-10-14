Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,500 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 20.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

IGOV stock opened at $53.27 on Wednesday. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.38.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

