Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 294 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sun Life Financial INC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 7,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 5.6% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

