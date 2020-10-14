Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 493 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2,483.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,171,000 after acquiring an additional 279,854 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,582,897.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total transaction of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,823,082.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $187.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,041.89, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $208.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 7th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STZ shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $147.00 to $151.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.50.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.