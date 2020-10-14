Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Niamh Louise Pellegrini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 1,750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $263,602.50.

On Thursday, September 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.14, for a total value of $104,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of Nevro stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total value of $105,082.50.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $140.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.09. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nevro Corp. has a 1 year low of $65.05 and a 1 year high of $154.56.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,177,000 after purchasing an additional 245,043 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 3.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,980,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $198,060,000 after acquiring an additional 67,038 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after acquiring an additional 328,182 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 36.3% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,066,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,426,000 after purchasing an additional 284,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Nevro from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nevro in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nevro from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.83.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

