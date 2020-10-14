Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Northland Securities

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price lifted by Northland Securities from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TWLO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $300.04.

NYSE TWLO opened at $337.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.54. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $400.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Twilio will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.10, for a total value of $339,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.10, for a total value of $922,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,443 shares of company stock worth $44,890,780 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Twilio in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 1,172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 88.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 43.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

