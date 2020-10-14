Insider Selling: Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total transaction of C$15,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 368,400 shares in the company, valued at C$4,391,328.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 20,900 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total transaction of C$248,710.00.

TSE:ET opened at C$12.00 on Wednesday. Evertz Technologies Limited has a 52 week low of C$9.69 and a 52 week high of C$18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.11. The firm has a market cap of $917.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Evertz Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

