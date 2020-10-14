Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target Increased to $206.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price upped by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $206.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BAND has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.00. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 1.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 36.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

