Canaccord Genuity Raises Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $225.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.25.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

BAND opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 11.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.29 and a beta of 0.76. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.44 million. Equities analysts expect that Bandwidth will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total transaction of $41,160.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.60, for a total value of $83,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,234 shares of company stock worth $213,106. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Bandwidth during the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,477,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,525,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.