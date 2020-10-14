Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 77,052 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,052 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of SPX worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,943,000 after buying an additional 82,210 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,066,000 after purchasing an additional 330,329 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 742,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 76,271 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 610,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after purchasing an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,638,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPXC opened at $49.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.70 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. Equities analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Webster Nurkin sold 18,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $776,449.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

