Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,447 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 253.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,699,000 after acquiring an additional 827,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,461,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,888,000 after acquiring an additional 414,812 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,997,000 after acquiring an additional 376,524 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 145,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,057 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $11,058,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $129.44 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $76.96 and a one year high of $141.09. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.09.

In related news, VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

