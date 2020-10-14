Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 317,160 Shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 317,160 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 509,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 43.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in MagnaChip Semiconductor in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 21.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 89,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 15,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in MagnaChip Semiconductor by 69.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MX stock opened at $14.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.44 million, a PE ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.15.

MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.65% and a negative return on equity of 251.86%. Analysts anticipate that MagnaChip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from $13.40 to $13.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MagnaChip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

In related news, major shareholder Brigade Leveraged Capital Stru sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $2,167,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

