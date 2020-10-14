Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Stock Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,838 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 18.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th.

FMX opened at $58.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.80. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 1-year low of $53.01 and a 1-year high of $98.05.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. Research analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.